HELEN FRANCES O'GORMAN EDNA - Helen Frances O'Gorman, age 91, was called home on May 14, 2020. She was born in Sherman, Texas in 1928, to the late Thomas Gattis and Vallie Gattis. Helen worked at RB's department store in Edna for several years, and she was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Edna. She enjoyed cooking especially cinnamon rolls, cream puffs, along with playing dominos and singing at the Dugger House. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend who will be greatly missed. Helen is survived by her daughters, Teri O'Gorman, and Toni Lewis (James); grandchildren, Jamie Sulak (Matthew), Forrest Lewis (Raquel); great-grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Jacob, and Julie Sulak, and Gwendolyn Lewis; and great great-grandchildren, Sophia, Violet, and Lily. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ambrose A. O'Gorman; her son, Thomas O'Gorman; her sisters, Ruth Easley, Betty Gattis, and Joyce Swanner Easley. Special thanks to Linda and Wolf and all the caregivers from the Dugger House, and GNRC for the loving care they provided in Mom's later years as her health declined. We will always be thankful for all you did for Helen. Service will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit Oaklawn Funeral Home at http://oaklawnfhednatx.com

