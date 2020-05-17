HELEN FRANCES O'GORMAN EDNA - Helen Frances O'Gorman, age 91, was called home on May 14, 2020. She was born in Sherman, Texas in 1928, to the late Thomas Gattis and Vallie Gattis. Helen worked at RB's department store in Edna for several years, and she was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Edna. She enjoyed cooking especially cinnamon rolls, cream puffs, along with playing dominos and singing at the Dugger House. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend who will be greatly missed. Helen is survived by her daughters, Teri O'Gorman, and Toni Lewis (James); grandchildren, Jamie Sulak (Matthew), Forrest Lewis (Raquel); great-grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Jacob, and Julie Sulak, and Gwendolyn Lewis; and great great-grandchildren, Sophia, Violet, and Lily. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ambrose A. O'Gorman; her son, Thomas O'Gorman; her sisters, Ruth Easley, Betty Gattis, and Joyce Swanner Easley. Special thanks to Linda and Wolf and all the caregivers from the Dugger House, and GNRC for the loving care they provided in Mom's later years as her health declined. We will always be thankful for all you did for Helen. Service will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit Oaklawn Funeral Home at http://oaklawnfhednatx.com
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.