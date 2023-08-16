Helen Pavliska Bender
EL CAMPO — Helen Pavliska Bender of El Campo, passed away on August 10, 2023, at the age of 91, just 1 day shy of 92. She was born August 11, 1931, in Lavaca County, to John & Martha Frazer Pavliska Sr.
Helen was a hard worker who attended church regularly and believed in God. She was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed working in her yard, mowing grass, and attending to her flowers. She had a green thumb. She attended every picnic in the area playing bingo and buying in the country store.
When Helen’s husband was living, they had cattle which they all were named. After a hard day’s work or on the weekends, she liked drinking beer and playing dominoes. She was known to carry a spare beer in her purse.
Helen was preceded in death by: her parents; husband Julius Bender; brothers, Harvey, John Jr. & Victor Pavliska; and infant sister.
She is survived by: her daughter Sharon Morris (Bill) of El Campo; step grandchildren, Lisa & Derrick; and step great grandchildren, Kaelyn & Zach.
Special thanks to Hillje SPJST Nursing home staff for their care.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth. Visitation: starting at 5 pm, Friday, at Kubena Funeral Home and Rosary starting at 7 pm. Pallbearers: Mike, John III and Harvey Jr. Pavliska, Chris Harbin, Dylan Tomek and Marvin Holik. Honorary Pallbearers: Ty & David Tomek, Eric Harbin and Klayton Pavliska. Officiant: Rev. Michael Rother. Memorials: donor’s choice. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

