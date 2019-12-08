HELEN RUTH LEUBERT HOFF GOLIAD - Helen Ruth Leubert Hoff entered heaven November 29, 2019, at the age of 94. The only child of William & Emma Wehmann Leubert of Lindenau, Texas, she was raised on their ranch in Dewitt County. Helen graduated from Cuero high school and attended Texas Lutheran College. She married Byron W. Hoff September 9, 1945. Having taught school in Austwell-Tivoli and Placedo, Helen and Byron moved to Schroeder in 1949 purchasing Schroeder Dance Hall and Schroeder Mercantile Store. Helen is remembered for her important role in both these businesses. They developed Schroeder Hall into a well-known gathering place for the community, providing entertainment with country stars from Willie Nelson to Ernest Tubb. Schroeder Mercantile store was the hub of the community furnishing everything from groceries to farm supplies. Schroeder Hall and Mercantile store was their life for fifty years. Helen is survived by two children: Linda (Kenneth) Kickendahl & Marilyn (Mark) Hamilton; Four grandchildren: Clint (Sherri) Kickendahl, Jennifer Kickendahl (Trevor) Leverson, Melissa Hamilton and Melanie Hamilton (James) Janak. Her five great grandchildren are Carter, Cooper, Cullen, and Conley Kickendahl and John Byron Janak. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Byron Hoff and great-grandson Eli James Janak. Family will greet family and friends at Goliad Funeral Home, 414 W. Ward, Goliad, TX on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:307:30 PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 11547 FM 622, Goliad, TX at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Schroeder 11547 FM 622, Goliad, TX. Funeral Services entrusted to Goliad Funeral Home 361-645-1104.
