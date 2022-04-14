Helen Sievers
YORKTOWN — Helen Sievers, 94, of Yorktown, left this earth for her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, just days prior to her 95th Birthday. She was born April 15, 1927, in Shiner, Texas to the late John J. and Emily Rohan Roller.
She married Milton Louis Sievers, December 27, 1946, in Yorktown. They were married for over 45 years upon Milton’s passing in 1992.
Helen is survived by daughters, Helen Fay Syzdek (Joe Flores), Linda Kay Rios (Eugueno), Dianna Lynn Soliz (George), and Meliss Rae Eckhardt (Morris); brother, John Roller (Ruth); grandchildren, Kay Lynn Harness (Steven), James Syzdek, Eugene Rios Jr. (Cassie), Rachel Guerrero (Mark), Brandon Soliz (Jessica), Breanna Rhoton (Robbie), Milam Eckhardt (Kaitlin), and Maverick Eckhardt; step grandson, Derek Eckhardt (Karissa); 22 great grandchildren; 2 nephews; 2 neices; former son-in-law, Robert Syzdek.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Milton Louis Sievers; sister, Elizabeth Sievers (Walter).
Pallbearers, James Syzdek, Brandon Soliz, Eugene Rios Jr., Milam Eckhardt, Maverick Eckhardt, and Susan Ochs.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Yorktown. Funeral services will be Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:00am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville with Pastor John Boor officiating. Interment following at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Meyersville.
Arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown 361 564-2277
Please sign online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
