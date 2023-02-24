Helen Smiles McKey
EL TORO — Helen Smiles McKey, 99, of El Toro, Texas, passed on to her rest and reward on Wednesday 22,2023. She touched many lives in this area as the Public Health Nurse for Jackson County from 1964-1985. She is survived by a sister Frankie Gerhard (Paul); children Nola Mckey, Doyle McKey (Martine), Becky Braddock (Walter), and Laura McKey; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John McKey, parents Ira W. and Pearl Goode Jones; siblings Mildred Tipton and Cecil, Leroy, and Raymond Jones; and granddaughter Kaitie Braddock. Funeral services will be held at Slavik Funeral Home in Edna, Texas, on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm, with visitation starting at 12:30 pm. Full obituary can be found at www.slavikfuneralhome.com. Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St, Edna, Texas, 361-782-2152

