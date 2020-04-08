Warwas, Helen
HELEN B. WARWAS YORKTOWN - Helen B. Warwas, 87, of Yorktown passed away on April 7, 2020. She was born July 20, 1932 in Yorktown to the late Henry J. and Laura Riebschlaeger Berckenhoff. She married the love of her life Milton Warwas in November of 1954. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Bernard (Joyce Ann) Warwas; Walter Warwas; and William (Ann) Warwas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joseph (Johanna) Warwas, Franklyn (Gabby) Warwas, great-grandchildren Ellyn Warwas, Aileen Warwas, Amzie Warwas, and Bryce Warwas. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Walter Berckenhoff and sister Dolores John. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gwosdz, James Muschalek, Arlyn Seiler, Franklyn Warwas, Joseph Warwas, Keefe Worley, Tracy Metting, William Koopmann and Lisa Garcia. Due to the current health and safety situation a private family graveside will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled once the situation passes. A special thanks to her caregivers Kathleen Caso, Eva Cruz, and Nelda Trevino. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Century Hospice, or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

