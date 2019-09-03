HELEN WIELAND YORKTOWN - Helen Wieland, 100, of Yorktown passed away Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. She was born March 16, 1919 in Meyersville to the late Edwin and Edith Eliot Kornfuehrer. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She went to school in Meyersville. She is survived by her sons, Don (Susan) Wieland, Bruce Wieiland, daughter in law Jolene Wieland, grandchildren Truitt (Ciara) Wieland, Matt (Megan) Wieland, Travis (Jennifer) Wieland, Bradley (Candice) Wieland and LaRae (David) Kelley. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Taylor, Quinn, Harper, Baz, McKinley, Briley and Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Wieland, son Troy Wieland, sister Corine Meier, brother Roland Kornfuehrer Visitation will be 10 -11 am Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home with services starting at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
