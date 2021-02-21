Helton Elmer Stevenson
VICTORIA — Helton Elmer Stevenson, 92, known lovingly to most as “Steve”, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Steve’s family will hold a private family memorial for him at a later date to celebrate his life, his strength, and his love of his family both biological and chosen.
Steve was born August 27th, 1928 in Winfield, Kansas to the late Harvey and Nancy Copeland Stevenson. Steve served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Upon his return, he began his career in the oilfield at a very young age and served the industry and his clients for many years. Steve married the love of his life, Dianna Odom, August 9th, 1971 in Victoria. Steve started, “R & S Services” in 1971 and operated it for over 25 years. Later he owned “Loop Trucking, Inc” and “Surequip” His many clients and employees will forever remember his generous nature and how he was always so good to so many people. Steve had two passions in his life; his family always came first in his world, they brought him great joy and he always made sure to take care of their every need. Steve’s second passion was horses, over the years he accomplished many wins on race circuit and at numerous tracks around the country. Raising and racing horses brought Steve and his family many hours of fun and competition. Steve gained many friends over the years and always held dear his friends at the coffee shop, they will truly miss him. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Nancy Stevenson; his brothers, Hale Stevenson and Merle Stevenson; his sister, Martha Stevenson Bennett; and his granddaughter, Ashley Diann Smith.
Steve leaves to cherish his memory and his legacy of generosity his loving wife of over 49 years, Dianna Stevenson, his children, Michelle “Miki” Bates, Bradley Stevenson, Mack Naquin, Michael Naquin, Brad Naquin and Janice Stevenson; his chosen sons, Mike Kinsey, Craig Lauger, Donny Smith, Mike Jackson, Richard Castillo, and Ted Stevenson; his grandchildren, Stacy Chevront and her husband, Chevy and Cody Shelton and his wife, Megan; his six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Shelton, Steven Soto, Hadley Chevront, Logan Chevront, and twins, Mattie and Harper Chevront; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Steve’s family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to the Doctors, Nurses and other staff of Citizens Medical Center, for the special loving care they gave Steve during this time.
Memorial donations in Steve’s memory may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your charity of choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
