Preite, Henrietta

HENRIETTA PREITE EL CAMPO - Henrietta Justine Tymel Preite, 96, of El Campo, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in East Bernard on May 10, 1923 to the late William and Albina Shimek Tymel. She was a member of the American Legion Post 251 and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Preite Jr. of Franklin, GA, Gus Preite (Susan) of Sugar Land and Anthony Preite (fiance Ginger) of El Campo; niece, Cheryl Roach (John) of El Campo; sisters, Leona Bachus of Chico, CA and Angeline DeSanto of Philadelphia, PA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Shirley Shorter. Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Preite Sr.; son, James Preite and siblings, Lillian Musslewhite, Josephine Volpe, Edward Tymel, Ann Hallinger, Jimmy Tymel and Julie Tymel. Visitation begins 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 23 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Victor Rocha, Calvin Borak, John Roach, Robert Hardin, Chris Preite and Jeremy Preite. Memorial donations in memory of Henrietta may be made to Everyday Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 348, El Campo, TX 77437. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.

