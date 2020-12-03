Henrietta Woods Fagg
VICTORIA — Henrietta Woods Fagg, 78, passed away November 30, 2020. Henrietta was born July 31, 1942 in Victoria to the late Pauline Machalec and Mason Woods. She retired from many years at the Social Security Office.
Henrietta is survived by her son, Jim Steele (Colleen) of East Benard; sister, Shirley Dietzel of Victoria; brother, John Henry Woods of Bay City; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tommy Fagg.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 6 PM.
On Friday, December 4, 2020 a rosary will be recited at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a funeral mass to follow at 2 PM.
Graveside services are Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11AM at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Needville, TX.
Pallbearers are Brandon Darby, Randi Lopez, Adrianna Vasquez, Paul Vasquez, Erical Barnes and Alyssa Becerra.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
