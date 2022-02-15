Henry Adolph Knocke
CENTER POINT — Henry Adolph Knocke, age 93, passed away on February 6, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born on January 5, 1929, in Yorktown, Texas to Henry John and Bertha Rosa Knocke. Henry married Marjorie Lee Smart on January 14, 1949 in Kenedy, Texas.
Throughout the years, Henry worked in the oil field industry, owned and operated a billiard hall, sold crafts at local craft fairs, and was an insurance agent for 28 years. He was an active member of the Texas Lions Club and helped found the Hill Country Roadrunners RV Chapter of the National United Methodist Campers. Henry would often craft small wooden toy cars for orphanages overseas to help provide gifts during the holidays. One of his favorite things to do was to go camping; Henry and Marjorie would often visit different campgrounds in their RV, across the United States. Henry was an active member of the First United Methodist Church.
Growing up his granddaughters remember spending time with him working in the garden, helping feed the animals, building new crafts in his workshop, taking them for rides through the pasture, and sharing his love of camping.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marjorie Lee Knocke; parents, Bertha Rosa and Henry John Knocke.
He is survived by his younger brother, Franklin (Agnes) Knocke; his sons, Ronald and Harold Knocke; his granddaughters, Suzanne (Jacob) Curtis and Sara (Dustin) Sheehan; and his great-grandsons, Wyatt, Lane, and Hudson Sheehan and other remaining family members.
A private family ceremony will be held at the columbarium at the First United Methodist Church on February 19, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Camp of the Hills, 1552 County Rd 344, Marble Falls, TX 78654 or Christian Assistance Ministry (C.A.M.), P.O. Box 291352, Kerrville, TX 78029-1352.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
