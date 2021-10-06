Henry Allen Stall
CUERO — Henry Allen Stall, known to many as “Hank” went to be with our Heavenly Father surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Hank was born in Cuero on May 10, 1963 to Willie and Barbara (Bethke) Stall. He graduated from Cuero High School, and then went on to graduate from Texas State Technology Institute. He never stopped learning though, for he has too many certifications in mechanics and fire to list. His community accomplishments include Cuero Volunteer Fireman, Fire Assistant Chief, St. Mark’s church council, president of church council, PTO board of St. Michael’s Catholic school, Little League coach, and Catfish tournaments. He was raised with deep knowledge of the land, and followed his father’s passion of horses and hunting. He has definitely passed on this love to his children. He was never going to turn down the chance to take someone hunting, especially for their first deer. His greatest natural talent was fixing anything. There was never a time he didn’t know how to fix something or teach someone how to fix things. His greatest love was working on tractors and afterwards shredding for as long as possible. Hank was an incredibly generous man. When he started his business Hank’s Truck and Tractor, many left without a ticket to pay, or as many of his friends know he would not take payment for working on their things, instead it was always a trade. He was the proud owner of Hank’s Truck and Tractor and lead mechanic at South Texas Electric Co-Op, STEC. His proudest joys were his family and closest friends. He loved being called Papaw and spending much time with his grandkids, working on things with his buddies and drinking a beer.
He married his love and best friend, Jackie. She is going to miss him dearly for all the things they shared, like traveling and talking for hours in the country out at the water trough with the horses.
He is preceded in death by his father, Willie Stall and father-in-law, Franklin Sedlar.
Hank is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie (Sedlar) Stall; his mother, Barbara Bethke Stall; sons, Matthew (Megan) Stall of Texas City, Benjamin (Stacy) Stall of Piedmont, OK, and Theodore (Erin) Stall of La Marque; daughter, Annie Stall of Oklahoma City, OK; step-son, Colby (Sarah) Sturm of Cuero; step-daughters, Brittany (Kristopher) Morrison of New Caney and Jennifer (Noah) Suggs of New Caney; grandchildren, William and Whitney Stall, Amelia and Charles Stall, Avery Stall, Connor, Zoe, Oliver, and Elliot Morrison, Colby Jr., Vivian, Elon, Vera, and Daniel Sturm; sisters, Judy (Bill) Jones of League City, Gladys Zeinert of Macdona, Wilma (Richard) Reedy of Cuero, Annette (Ray) Meyer of Yoakum, Ruby (Ken) Slater, and Nadine (Morris) VanBeveren of Victoria; brothers, George (Robbie) Stall of Edna and Alfred (Jamie) Stall of Belton; and his spoiled horses, Dauncy and Midnight.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 from 5-7 pm at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero; followed with a prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 7th 2021 at 10am with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad and Rev. Jacob Mendoza officiating. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/St-Marks-Lutheran-Church-of-Cuero-Tx-316237692131502. A time of food and fellowship will immediately follow. Graveside burial service will be held at 2 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hallettsville.
Pallbearers will be Matthew, Benjamin, and Theodore Stall, Colby Sturm, Durwood Jolley, Adrian Dasilva, Robbie Leuschener, Robert Leinen, and Brett Temple.
Honorary pallbearers are Alfred and George Stall, Kris Morrison, Noah Suggs, his grandchildren, Cindy Haynes, & STEC employees.
Donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, or the Hank Stall Scholarship.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
