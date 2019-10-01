Balusek, Henry

HENRY (SONNY) BALUSEK WOODSBORO - Henry (Sonny) Balusek, 92, passed away on September 27, 2019. He was born December 4, 1926, in Shiner, Texasto the late Henry J. and Rosi H. Balusek. Sonny was a World War II veteran and worked for Natural Gas Pipeline of America for 34 years until his retirement in 1986. He is survived by his wife Pearl Balusek; sons Richard Balusek and Robert Balusek; daughter Linda Fields and sister Lorene Johnson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Dennis Balusek, Shorty Balusek, Jerry Johnson, Larry Balusek, John Balusek, Buddy Billups and Terry Bellows. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Thursday, September 3, 2019 First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.