HENRY A. BORGFELD YORKTOWN - Henry A. Borgfeld, 82, of Yorktown went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday March 29, 2020. He was born July 17, 1937 in Nopal, Texas to the late Henry W. and Annie Hoffmann Borgfeld. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1955. Henry married his childhood sweetheart Lorna Koopmann on June 5, 1960. He was an office manager for CP&L retiring after 37 years. He started his second career as a cattle rancher in 1992. He was a long time member of the Lions Club, was a member of the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce, he was honored with the Sugar Daddy and Citizen of the Year awards. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Henry never met a stranger and his family called him the social moth. He and Lorna enjoyed traveling, dancing and socializing. He is survived by his wife Lorna Koopmann Borgfeld, children Janet Seljos, Duane Borgfeld and Lori (Brandon) Coleman. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lacey (Chase) Hall, Lee Seljos, Kaylee Coleman, Brooke Coleman and Bradley Coleman, great grandchildren Noah Blackmon, Audrey Hall and Henry Hall. He is preceded by his parents, brother Alton Borgfeld and sister Janie Rangnow. Due to the current health and safety situation a private family graveside will be held at Westside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled once the situation passes. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Borgfeld, Henry Lee Rangnow, Arlen Fehner, Ted Dlugosch, Daniel Davis and Charlie Rangnow. Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.