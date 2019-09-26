HENRY DELEON VICTORIA - Henry DeLeon, 38, of Victoria, passed away Sun. Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Dec. 22, 1980 to Guadalupe Cabrera and Pauline DeLeon. He is survived by his parents, wife Rebecca Padierna, daughters Mercedes Padierna, Melanie, Destiny (Anthony) Lara, Kassandra, Kassidy, Jazlyn and Denise DeLeon. He is also survived by his sister Tracy Cabrera, brothers Mark Anthony, Ray Anthony DeLeon, Guadalupe Jr., Robert Cabrera, grandchildren Anthony "Toto" Padilla, and a Princess on the way Anastasia Annafaye Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Jesus, Angelita DeLeon, Mr. &Mrs. Guadalupe Cabrera. Henry also served with the ACTS Retreats. Visitation 3-7, with Rosary to start @ 7pm Thurs. Sept. 26, 2019 @ Heavens Gate Chapel. Funeral Service will be @ 2pm Sept. 27, 2019 @ Cathedral Center 3102 N. Laurent with burial immediately after words @ Resurrection Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home.
