Henry Edward Holland
VICTORIA — Henry Edward Holland passed away May 31, 2021 at the age of 91. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00PM, Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Highway 87 N., Victoria, TX. Interment will conclude at Memory Gardens Cemetery, officiated by Rand Bentson.
Henry was born to Jesse and Cora Holland on November 29, 1929 in Vowells Mill, Louisiana. He married Ann Foshee July 18, 1952. Henry was in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Henry was employed by Brown and Root at the Carbide Plant in Seadrift, Texas for 36 years.
Henry was preceded in death by son, Kenny; parents, Jesse and Cora and brother, Robert.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; children, Pamela Kutac (Andrew), Kay Juneman (George), and Glen Holland; grandchildren, Martin Kutac, Keith Kutac, Gail Kutac Eisele (Geoff), Scarlet Schrembs (Justin), Leslie Frederick (Lane), Dustin Holland, Jo Lynn Juneman Ary (Brice), Kristy Quinn (Josh) and Laura Hoffman (Jason); great-grandchildren, Braden, Ethan, Hunter, Logan, Frankie, and Jack. Surviving siblings are Gerald Holland, Bill (Scoot) Holland, and Betty Lindsey.
The Holland family greatly appreciates the care and love of Harbor Hospice during this time, especially Dr. Diaz for the tender care given to Henry.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations be made to Blue Bonnet Youth Ranch of Yoakum or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
