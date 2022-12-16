Henry Fred Dorr
YOAKUM — Henry Fred Dorr, 72, passed away Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Sunday, December 18th from 4:00 - 6:00PM with a Rosary to be Prayed at 5:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 19, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cathedral at 2:00PM. The family will have interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date pending the completion of cremation.
Henry was born October 18, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Waymon and Grace Dorr. Henry was a dedicated Marine, and he served his country during the Vietnam War with honor. Henry was a Marine Corp dog handler during the Vietnam War, he was a Purple Heart recipient, and he is a past President of the Vietnam Dog Handler’s Association. Henry was instrumental in the passing of legislation that mandated service dogs to be brought home from war and adopted, instead of being left behind as “equipment”. Henry was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family and was great about nurturing his kid’s individual aspirations and his grandchildren were his world. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Waymon and Grace Dorr, and his brother Waymon Dorr Jr.
Henry is survived by his wife, Maria Dorr; children, J.J. Brookshire (Toni), Pamela Johnson (James), and Carlos Dorr; grandchildren, Grace Kettling, Abigail Brookshire, Brysen Dorr, Blaine Dorr, and James Johnson Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the War Dogs Memorial or to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
