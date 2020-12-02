Henry Harold Woods
VICTORIA — Henry Harold Woods went to be with the Lord November 26, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Beeville, Texas March 11, 1937, to the late Henry and Loma Woods.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Woods Cemetery, Yorktown, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Earlene Woods; sisters Thelma Lee Cook and Irene Rush; grandson Garrett Reid and daughter Cherie Woods.
He is survived by his daughter Michele (Rusty) Roggenkamp; son Wayne Woods; sister Ruby (Denny) Cole; grandchildren Melanie Woods, Travis Woods, Allison Woods, Matthew Woods, Ty Roggenkamp and Tasha Roggenkamp.
Henry was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed ranching, playing Dominoes, and spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Twin Pines North for their love and care of their Dad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

