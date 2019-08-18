HENRY C. HARTMAN JR. VICTORIA - Henry C. Hartman, Jr., 57, of Victoria passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born January 19, 1962 in Odessa, TX to the late Henry C. Hartman Sr. and Patricia Ann Windham Girt. He was a member of Parkway Church, and was the owner of Modern Patriots Inc. He is survived by his mother Patricia Ann Windham Girt, his sister Teresa Delaney, nephew Russell Delaney, and niece Leeann Delaney. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry C. Hartman, Sr. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Parkway Church, Victoria, TX. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net
