Henry Jacobs

He was a rancher and retired in Hochheim.
Survivors are wife Mary Hock of Yoakum; daughter Donna Jacobs of Spring; sons, Don Jacobs of Victoria; Matt Russell of LaPorte and William Hock of Pasadena; sister Anna Braun of Hochheim and brother Charles Jacobs of LaPorte.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister Marie O’Neill; brother Bertram Jacobs Jr. and sister-in-law Paula Jacobs.
Visitation 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 2 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Adam Jaquez officiating. Burial to follow at Hochheim Cemetery.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
