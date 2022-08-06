Henry L. Flores Sr.
CUERO — Henry L. Flores Sr., 92, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born November 3, 1929 in Goliad to Leandro and Elvira Longoria Flores. He married Mary Vasquez on January 20, 1951 in Cuero. He joined the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. He was a salesman and delivery driver for Stower and Stimson for thirty years. He became a minister and then became a pastor which was his passion along with reading his bible and sharing God’s word with his family. He was the co-founder of the Roy Benavidez Foundation, chaplain and member of the American Legion, Commander and lifetime member of the VFW. He is survived by his son, Henry (Roxanna) V. Flores Jr.; daughters, Hope Paramo, Angie Navarro, Tonie Lopez, Mary Ann Flores (Samuel Vasquez), Josie (Elias) Garibay and Rosie Golike; grandchildren, Britin Trusty, Brayden Ortiz, Jeffery, Kenny and Jason Lopez, Stephanie Munoz, Bobby Bayfus, Sharon Vargas, Jessica Miller, Jeremiah Flores, Emilio Vasquez, Joshua Vargas and Elaine Vasquez; thirty great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of forty-five years, Mary; son-in-laws, Raymundo Paramo, Richard Navarro, Adolph Lopez, Jessie Vargas and Jeff Bayfus; sisters, Celedina Vasquez, Ofelia Garcia, Catilda Vasquez and Ernestina Gutierrez and brother, Louis Flores. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, August 8, 2022, 10:00 AM at The Good Shepherd Church with Rev. Adolf B. Cortinas Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside cemetery. Pallbearers include Jeremiah Flores, Emilio Vasquez, Jeffery Lopez, Kenny Lopez, Jason Lopez and Bobby Bayfus. Honorary pallbearer is Joshua Aaron Vargas. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuero VFW or American Legion. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
