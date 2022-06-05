Henry Lee Schierschwitz
SHINER — Henry Lee Schierschwitz, also known as Gus, was born June 24, 1940 in Shiner, Texas to the late Henry and Lorene Bednar Schierschwitz. He was baptized on November 24, 1940 and later confirmed in United Dr. Martin Luther Church in Shiner. Henry passed away on June 2, 2022 at the age of 81.
Henry married the love of his life, Delores Jean Howard, on April 22, 1967 at United Dr. Martin Luther Church with Rev. F.E. Eilers presiding. Henry and Delores had two daughters: Susan Beth LaCour of Liberty and Melanie Ann Mikes of Hallettsville.
Henry was a life long resident of Shiner. After graduating from high school, he went to work for Kaspar Wire Works. When he turned 21, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years. He returned to Kaspar Wire Works and retired after 44 years of service.
He was a quiet man who loved nature. He believed in taking care of and not wasting what God had blessed him with. He loved taking care of his trees, pruning and shaping them into trees of beauty. He would get up every morning and feed the birds.
Henry’s parents and sister Puppa were musically talented and he too had a love for music. He was a drummer, guitar and bass player and also played the harmonica. He was a country-western singer. He played drums in many bands: the Tune Twisters, Texas Hired Hands, The Sundowners, Hub City Dutchmen and Rabb’s Creek. Henry also played bass guitar with the Shiner Lutheran bands, playing both country-western and polka services in Shiner and in other churches. After he quit playing in bands, he went to the Old Moulton Bank in Moulton, Texas, to play his bass guitar and harmonica, singing Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash songs.
Henry had a great love for his dogs. His German Shepherd Krina, his Rhodesian Ridgeback Rable, his terriers Maggie and Roxie and his little Pekingese Mi Chum, a gift from his sister Puppa. His dogs were always by his side.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his two daughters, Susan Beth LaCour and husband Damon, Melanie Ann Mikes and husband Casey; four grandchildren, Daniel Wayne Lacour, Rachel Jean LaCour, Meagan Rae Mikes and Madison Renee Mikes; three nieces, Faith Darilek, Hope Baron, and Charity Kneifel. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ida (Puppa) Chumchal.
Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Shiner Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Heinold officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Casey Mikes, Damon LaCour, Daniel LaCour, Brock Sitka, Randy Fojt and Scott Fojt. Honorary pallbearers: Robert Mikes, David Patek, Ronnie Bruns and Chad Berkovsky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiner Lutheran Church. Following the service of committal at Shiner Cemetery, you are invited to a reception with a light meal and to visit with the family in our Shiner Lutheran Gathering Place.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
