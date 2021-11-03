Henry Molina, Sr.
VICTORIA — Loving father and husband, Henry Molina, Sr., 68 of Victoria has been called into his radiant home on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Henry worked for Twin Pines Nursing Home in the maintenance department for thirty years.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Hope Molina; daughters, Bonnie (J.J.) Chico, Lynn Molina, Rosalie (Bobby) Poncio, Joe (Karen) Driscoll, Henry Jr. (Becky) Molina, Melanie (Terry) Sala, Moses (Rose) Molina, Gabriel Molina; his sisters, Janie Zamorano, Patsy Medrano, Ramona Molina; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Molina; mother, Beatrice Trevino and a sister, Josie Guerero.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services are 10 am on Thursday at Community Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in Helena Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joe Driscoll, Henry Molina Jr., Gabriel Molina, Moses Molina, J.J. Chico and Gilbert Robles. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Sala, Bobby Poncio, Charlie Brown, Sam Garcia and Nathaniel Robles.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

