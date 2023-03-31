Henry Monroe
Dollery, Jr.
MASON/VICTORIA — Henry Monroe Dollery, Jr., resident of Mason, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 77 at his son’s home in Victoria, Texas on March 24, 2023. He was born on October 17, 1945, in Edna, Texas where he grew up and attended the local schools. Henry was the middle child of the late Henry Monroe Dollery, Sr. and the late Estella Rose Dollery. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his older sister Dorothy Marie Casmir, and his infant daughter Barbara Lynn Dollery.
Henry is survived by his wife, Glenda Sharon Collins Dollery, whom he married on May 4, 1974 (married just shy of 49 years), his youngest sister, Mary Joyce Allgood, his daughter Tessia-Ann Stastny (Julius), sons, Carlton Ivan Dollery, (Debbie), Cody Shane Dollery, (Elizabeth), and Clint Hoyt Dollery, (Jacquelin Sutton), grandchildren, Dustin Orsak (Cari), Bradly Innocenti, James Dollery, (Ashley), Sayrah McDuff (Randall), Julia Stastny, Julius JonHenry Stastny, Hunter Dollery, and four Great-Grandchildren, Sadie Innocenti, Riley McDuff, Lexi Innocenti, Kaden McDuff, and the 5th, Everett Graham Dollery, due in May.
Henry spent his early life running his own welding shop in Edna, Texas building horse trailers and chasing his passion of tie down calf roping. In 1974 after he and Glenda married, he embarked upon his 40 plus years of traveling the United States working as a high-pressure pipe welder for various major oil companies. Often being asked by fellow co-workers where he went to welding school, he would always reply, “I did not go to welding school, the Man upstairs taught me how to weld.” Henry and Glenda are members of the First Assembly of God Church in Edna, Texas and media members of the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Funeral Services will be at 10:am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The First Assembly of God Church in Edna, Texas with Brother David Murff officiating, burial will follow at Wilkerson Family Cemetery in Morales, Texas. Pallbearers will be Bradley Innocenti, Julius JonHenry Stastny, Dustin Orsak, James Dollery, Hunter Dollery and nephew, Eddie Holland, honorary pallbearers are Sayrah McDuff and Julia Stastny.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice, especially nurses, Traci Pearce and Marlie Salazar throughout their time with him, as well as Chaplin Rand for his spiritual support. We would also like to thank Henry’s daughter-in-law, Debbie Dollery for her above and beyond compassionate care for Henry in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Assembly of God Church in Edna, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
