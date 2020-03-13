HENRY W. SCHROEDER VICTORIA - Henry W. Schroeder, 90, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 29, 1929 to the late Henry H. and Elnora Luedecke Schroeder. In 1965 Henry started Schroeder Refrigeration and operated as owner for over 50 years. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. As a youth Henry worked at his parent's bakery, The Yorktown Bakery. Henry was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree member and Honor Guard of the Knights of Columbus Council #1329. He participated in the Serra Club of the Victoria Catholic Diocese. He served on the Diocese of Victoria Building Board and the City of Victoria Building Board. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Angela Migura Schroeder; daughters, Connie (Miguel) Ortiz of Houston, Robin (Vince) Roznovsky of Cypress; son, Phil (Geri) Schroeder of Victoria; grandchildren, Roddy Arnold, Clint (Stormi) Arnold, Aleece Schroeder, Chris (Megan) Roznovsky, Jory (Adam) Achttien; great grandchildren, Drake, Gage, Olivia and Sayler Arnold, Piper and Colby Roznovsky, and Hewitt Achttien; brother, Albert "Tex" Schroeder of Victoria. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 pm with Father Gary Janak presiding. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Riedel, Josie Garza, LaTonya, Faye, Minga, Beulah, Dina, Jamie and Ofelia for their generous and loving care during his illness. To join the family in celebrating Henry's life, please go to colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.