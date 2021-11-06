Henry Segura, Jr.
GOLIAD — Henry Segura Jr., 55, of Goliad, was called to Heaven on October 31, 2021. He was born in Goliad on January 7, 1966, to the late Henry Segura Sr. and Amelia Zavala Segura.
Henry is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, as well as his three sisters, and brother.
Henry will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N Commercial in Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Flores Cemetery. Visit gracefuneralhome.net for more information.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.

