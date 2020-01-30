HENRY ERNEST SIMONEAUX CANYON LAKE - Henry Ernest "Blackie" Simoneaux of Canyon Lake, TX, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1938 in Bellerose, Louisiana. He served in the Marines for several years. He helped run a race horse ranch in Hillsboro, TX., he also helped manage a potato farm in Boise, Idaho and was a truck driver for BJ Services in Goliad, TX. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Ann "Patsy" (Mark) Ender of Canyon Lake, TX., Mary Elizabeth (Jesse) Longoria of Poteet, TX., and Janie S. Salas of Goliad, TX. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry (Beverly) Simoneaux of California and EJ (Mary Jane) Simoneaux of Florida; 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandsons; 18 great-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Smith Simoneaux; his parents, Ernest and Cecile B. Simoneaux; his brothers, Clarence and LeRoy Simoneaux; his sisters, Pauline Musco and Alice Bagala; and a nephew, Jesse James Simoneaux. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 10am-12pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
