Henry Theodore Alex
VICTORIA — Henry Theodore Alex left this earth to be with his Lord on March 13, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. He was born in Yorktown, Texas to the late Henry O. Alex and Marie Roehl Alex on November 9, 1927. Henry attended Friesland school, a one room school house near Yorktown. Henry was a veteran of the United States Army. He served 3 years during the Korean War. After his discharge from the army he went to work at the Texas Prison system where he retired after 31 years.
He was an active member of First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas. He enjoyed participating in the church BBQs. He also enjoyed deer hunting, working on his ranch and playing dominoes.
Henry married the late Junelda Brown Alex on February 8th 1956. Henry is survived by his children; Marjorie Nell Alex (Maurice), Theodore James Alex (Bella), Timothy Ray Alex (Candace), and William Henry Alex
He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Rachel Marks, Jared Marks, Katie Marie Alex and April Renee Alex.
A drive thru visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12- 1 PM outside Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM with burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Henry will be honored with folding of the flag and playing of taps under the auspices of The Victoria Veterans Council.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Randy and Sandy Muegge and Floyd and Doris Wuensche for their loving care and going above and beyond for their father.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
