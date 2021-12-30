Henry W. Pooley
VICTORIA — Henry W. Pooley, age 93, entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Floresville, Texas on July 16, 1928 to Willard Morgan Pooley and Elsie Lee Hester Pooley. He is preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers, Jeryl, Lee and Louis, also his first wife, Patricia Kunze Pooley, and granddaughter, Stephanie Nale Mead.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 28 years and children, Henry Pooley Jr. (Cynthia), Mary Nale (James), Patricia Johnson, Darleen Pooley, William Pooley (Grace), Wendy Wood (Robert) and Lorrie Hastings (Tim). Also 19 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Henry was a member of Northside Baptist Church and in the Senior Couples Sunday School Class. He was also a member of VFW Post #4146 and American Legion #166.
Henry was very active in his Masonic work. He served as Master of Alamo Lodge #44 in San Antonio, Goliad Lodge #94, and Victoria Lodge #40. He was also a member of Al Amin Shrine in Corpus Christi, Victoria Shrine, Shrine Fire Patrol, Scottish Rite, and St. John’s Commandary.
Visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 1-2 PM, followed by the service at 2 PM, officiated by Pastor Thomas Hughey and military honors under the auspices of Victoria’s Veterans Council.
A private burial in San Antonio will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Masonic Brothers.
In memory of Henry, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church (4100 N. Laurent, Victoria, TX 77904), Shriners Children’s Hospital (815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550) or donor’s choice.
