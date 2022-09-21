Herbert Kacir
VICTORIA — Herbert Kacir, 85, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. He and his twin brother Gilbert were born August 29, 1937 in Yoakum to Charles and Elizabeth (Hanys) Kacir.
Herbert graduated from Yoakum High School in 1957 and was a veteran, having served in the US Army. He returned to Yoakum and married his high school sweetheart, Carrie Pekar on September 3, 1960. He was a carpet warehouse manager until his retirement.
Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Carrie Kacir of Victoria and daughter, Cynthia Sizemore and husband Alan of Victoria; two grandchildren, Jared Sizemore and wife Rachel of Victoria and Taylor Sizemore of Georgetown; one great-grandson, Rawlins Sizemore; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kacir of Yoakum and Sharon Kacir of Victoria; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, brothers, Gilbert, Ervin, Charlie, and Laddie Kacir and two sisters, Libby Fuchik and Louise Lehmann.
Rosary to be recited at 10:30 with Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home Rev. Dominic Anti-Boasiako officiating. Burial to follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery at Sweet Home.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.