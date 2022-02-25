Herbert O. Mueller
VICTORIA — Herbert O. Mueller, 92 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born February 13, 1930 in Sandia, TX to Leopold and Emilie Krause Mueller. Herbert was a tool pusher working in the oilfield for many years, retiring in his early seventies. He started as a young man working on the rig as a roughneck, driller, tool pusher and over the years worked his way up to drilling superintendent and even owned his own drilling company for a while. He was well known in the oil business as “Mule” and respected and loved by all who knew and worked with him. He dearly loved Lullia Mae, his wife of more than 70 years and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and brought him much happiness and joy. He was a big strong man with a big heart. He had a gentle kind manner with a contagious smile and never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Michael Mueller (Josephine) of San Antonio, Sandra Barker (Charles) of Mckinney, Gary Mueller (Karen) of Katy, James Mueller (Keitha) of Inez; and his sister Alice Mamerow of Ganado; six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Lullia Mae Weitz Mueller on January 16,2021; seven sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be Sunday February 27, 2022 from 5:30 - 7 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels and a rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. The Mass of Christian Burial is 10AM Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Justin Mueller, John Mueller, Aiden Mueller, Mike Mourton, David Giles, and Jeff Ramirez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
