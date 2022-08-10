Herbie Allen Maurer
Herbie Allen Maurer
KATY — Herbie Allen Maurer was born on August 16, 1940 in Victoria, TX to Herbert Henry and Sadie Williams Maurer. He went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Rangnow Maurer; children, Cynthia Maurer Hablinski (Chad) and Allen Maurer (Nga); his seven grandchildren, Allison Hablinski, Brandon Hablinski, Aaron Maurer, Avery Maurer, Sarah Maurer, Henry Maurer , and Matthew Maurer; and siblings, Valerie Adams, Judy Miller (Glen), and Brenda Bade (Aldon). He was preceded in death by his parents
For a full obituary, go to www.schmidtfuneralhome.net/obituary/herbie-maurer or www.gracefuneralhome.net
Pallbearers are Johnny Rozsypal, Neil McLellan, Ray Gloor, Harold Miller, Ronnie Miller, and Chantze Greene.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Affolter, Jimmy Affolter, Jim Van Norman, Kenneth Hahn, Doug Carlson, Harvy Pagel, Robert Lopez, Charles Hablinski, Scott Adams and Arlen Williams.
Since Herbie’s life was split between two primary locations, there will be two services to accommodate those that choose not to travel.
In Katy, arrangements have been made through Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10 - 11 AM at Living Word Lutheran Church, located at 3700 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450, with a funeral service at 11 AM, followed by a reception.
In Victoria, Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10 - 11 AM at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77901 with a funeral service at 11 AM. Followed by a Reception at 12 PM. Committal Service begins at 1:00 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, located at 8919 US Highway 87, Victoria,TX 77904.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.