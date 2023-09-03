Herbito “Eddie” Abila
WOODSBORO — Herbito “Eddie” Abila, 77 passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1945 in Refugio, Texas to Franscisco and Crecencia Abila. Eddie graduated in 1964 from Woodsboro High School. He went on to join the Marines January, 1966 through February, 1970 where he was discharged as an E5. He lived his life demonstrating what it was to be a proud Marine, Vietnam Veteran, Texan, and an Abila. Eddie was a true hard-working man who did everything possible to provide for his family. He was a man known for giving a helping hand to everyone whether it was family, friends, or any stranger. To his family he was known for giving advice of life lessons, showing how to fix anything from a lawn mower to an automobile. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Gloria, Daughter Liz (Sam) Lerma Archbold, Ohio, Sons Edward (Missy) Abila, Chris (Jamie Schultz) Abila of Woodsboro, Texas. Grandchildren Joshua and Jordan Abila, Jarett and Jeremy Lerma. One great grandson Jayce Abila. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 3, from 4-7 pm with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, in Refugio, Texas. Funeral mass will be held Monday, September 4, at St. Therese Catholic church in Woodsboro at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Woodsboro.
