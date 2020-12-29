Herman Gonzales
CUERO — Herman Gonzales, age 47, of Cuero, Texas, went to be with the Lord our Savior on, December 24, 2020. He was born October 28, 1973, in Cuero, Tx, a son of the late Brigido Gonzales, Sr. and Blanca Zuniga Gonzales. Herman was a truck driver for Refinery Specialties, Inc. and along with his wife, owner of Little Rascals Childcare, in Goliad, Tx and Marlin’s Playhouse, in Cuero, Tx and was a former Fire Chief for Westhoff Fire Dept. Herman was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He always put his family first and worked hard to make sure they had the best in life. He loved spending time with his BIG family, his many friends, helping others, loved hog hunting, BBQing, cooking and faithfully watched his Houston Texans and Texas Aggie football. Herman is survived by his wife and love of his life, JoLeah Jackson Gonzales; his two Beautiful daughters, Apolonia Gonzales (Apple) and Lorelei Carriles his mother, Blanca Zuniga Gonzales; sisters, Elida Sanchez, Gloria Gonzales (Danny); brothers, Brigido Gonzales, Jr., Augustine Gonzales, Henry Gonzales (Lottie), Adam Gonzales (Kara); In-laws, John and Karen Eardley; brother-in-law, Clark Jackson (Katie); sister-in-law, Sarah Baker (A’lisia); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Herman is preceded in death by his father, Brigido Gonzales, Sr.; grandparents, Ysidro and Apolonia Gonzales, Filiberto and Luisa Zuniga; uncle, Antonio Gonzales and son, Marlin Carriles. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 9 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Pallbearers include Brigido Gonzales, Jr., Augustine Gonzales, Clark Jackson, Albert Wade, Robert Ramirez and Destry Tislow. Honorary Pallbearers include Henry Gonzales, Adam Gonzales, Danny Guevara, Ernie Ramirez, Roy Ramirez, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Hog hunting buddies, RSI co-workers and former PFG co-workers. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
