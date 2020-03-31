,

HERMINE CANDI PETERSON ORANGE GROVE - Hermine "Candi" Peterson passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 81 years old, born on September 20, 1938 in Victoria, TX to Adolph and Hermine Kleiber. She grew up and went to school in Victoria, TX and married Richard Carter, the father of her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pete Peterson, Richard Carter, son, Dennis Carter and two sisters, Rose Mary Nicely and Amelia "Millie" Sweeney. Candi is survived by three children, her son Kenneth Carter of Mathis, 2 daughters, Shirly Nicols of Flour Bluff and Beverly Long of Sandia, 7 grandchildren and one sister, Agnes Jeane Kleiber of Victoria, plus step children, grand children and great grand children. Funeral services were March 11, 2020 in Orange Grove at Faith Church. Burial in Orange Grove at Sons of Herman Cemetery next to her son.

