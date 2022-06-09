Herminia P. Espinosa
GONZALES — Herminia “Minnie” Espinosa, 83, of Gonzales, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Nixon, Texas on March 9, 1939, to Luciano and Elvira Posada, the fourth of nine children. She grew up in humble surroundings, but always acknowledged she was a country girl. She met David Espinosa and on January 6, 1958, they were wed. They were married for 47 years before he was called home.
The four strands that intertwined and encompassed her life were: God, Family, People, and Work. The first strand was her love of God. We were made aware of our faith primarily through her and her example. She taught us how to pray and spoke to us of God and the saints. The rosary and her prayer book were her constant companions and staple. She was a continual presence at the Jamaica celebrations at Sacred Heart where you would find her in the ticket booth, and she also served as a counter for many years. Because of her love for God, she displayed a maternal love and nurtured strong friendships with the many priests and religious sisters that served in Gonzales. She not only fed them, but also provided them with any essentials they needed. Family, the second strand, was her joy and she was our home and refuge. We always knew we could come to her in our need and find unconditional love. She celebrated our small victories and successes and was always our champion. Like all mothers, she could be fiercely protective. Not many people knew that she made daily trips to San Antonio to stay at the bedside of her ailing mother-in-law María before she passed, and she loved her like a second mother.
People, were the third strand. “I love the people. Meeting so many people, that’s my great passion,” she said. Her arms were open wide and reserved not only for customers at Toni’s but for everyone she encountered wherever she went. “Treat people the way you’d want to be treated. How would I want to be treated? If you were me, how would you want to be treated?”
The fourth strand was her work. Early into her marriage to David, she stepped up and took her place alongside him; she complemented him. Long hours at work were common and there was little opportunity for personal time, but she never complained. “I don’t think I’m a businesswoman, but I’m doing my job...I really enjoy my work. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.” She continued running the business until her retirement, having put in over 50 years of work. While David was the face of Toni’s, Miss Minnie was the heart. “When you give with your heart, you just do it because you want to. You can’t imagine what God does for you.”
Minnie is survived by sons Michael (Rose) and Gabriel, and daughters Sarah and Orlanda (Mario); granddaughters Vanessa Espinosa and Gabrielle Hernandez; siblings Alice Hernandez, Lily (Lee) Gaytan, Alfredo (Lucy) Posada, Sophia Riojas, and Olga Marquez; daughter-in-law Martha Espinosa; sisters-in-law, Pauline Espinosa and Mary Porras: as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, baby sister Dolores Posada, sister Rosa Cantú, brother Oscar Posada, and brothers-in-law Johnny Espinosa and Perfecto Porras.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 426 St. John St, Gonzales, Texas on Wednesday, June 8th from 5 to 7 pm. The Vigil for the Deceased will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, Bishop of the Diocese of Victoria on Thursday, June 9th at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 417 N. College Street, Gonzales, Texas with burial to follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers: Danny Espinosa, Chris Espinosa, Hector Porras, Patrick Porras, Jared Markham and Tim Markham. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Community of Gonzales and Waelder, 417 N. College St, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or to the charity of one’s choice. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
