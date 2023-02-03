Herminio Escalante
VICTORIA — Herminio Escalante passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Herminio was born on May 5, 1941, to the late Trinidad and Maria Aviles Escalante. He was born on Cinco de Mayo and his celebration consisted of hunting and fishing with his buddy, the late Baldemar Martinez on the Welder/Robinson Ranch. Herminio was a Catholic. He and his family worked for Dr. Robinson for many years. He also worked as a Crane Operator until his retirement. Herminio was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Escalante, Esteban Escalante, Sisters Juanita Escalante, Emelia Luna and Mary Jane Escalante. He is survived by his sister Elvira Kitchen, his brother-in-law Lalo Luna, his son Ernesto G Escalante (Deborah) and daughters Donna Cortinas (Cordero) and Barbara Escalante (Johnny Baladez). He is also survived by his grandchildren James Riojas, Patrick Escalante, Thomas Walentovic, Adalynn Grace Baladez and numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Herminio was cremated, and a Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel at 2:00pm. His cremains will be interred at San Jose Cemetery in a private graveside service.
For those wishing to do so, memorials may be given in his memory to San Jose Cemetery PO Box 275 Bloomington, TX 77951 or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church PO Box 2122 Bloomington, TX 77951.
