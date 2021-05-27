Herschel Carroll Jordan
VICTORIA — Herschel Carroll Jordan, 89, was born in Beaumont, Texas to Tharp Robert Jordan and Carrie Perryman Jordan on July 5, 1931. He journeyed to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He loved his family fiercely and lived out his faith in God in all that he did.
Herschel was preceded in death by his parents, and the love of his life - Bettye Bryant Jordan. He also was proceeded by sister, Donna Jordan Mize; and brothers, Dick Jordan and Harold Jordan; and son-in-law Gary Crick.
He is survived by his children: daughters, Debbie Jordan Crick and Diane Jordan Varga (Richard); and son, David Herschel Jordan (Ben). Grandchildren: Aaron Crick Jordan (Kyra), Cory Brad Robertson (Jane), Jordan Nichole Crick, Collin Bryant Robertson (Emily), Leighton Crick (Gina), and Rebecca Crick Hempkins (Brad). Great Grandchildren: Korbin Coleman Jordan, Mia Bettye Jordan, Samuel Leighton Crick, William Jordan Crick, Sullivan Scott Hempkins, and Sloane Elyse Hempkins.
Herschel served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Hancock. After the service he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. He and Bettye moved to Victoria in 1961 and soon after opened Jordan Motor Company - the Nissan dealership. He later built the existing dealership building before retirement. He also owned Jordan Auto Salvage. He loved his career of helping people find the car that they wanted!
Herschel served his Lord faithfully as a deacon at Northside Baptist Church and loved singing in a gospel quartet for many years. He also served as a lay minister to several nursing homes in Victoria, where he ensured that the elderly were still able to attend a worship service.
A visitation to honor a life well lived will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird, Victoria, Texas from 4-7pm on Friday, May 28, 2021. A private family graveside service will be held at Beech Creek Baptist Cemetery in Spurger, Texas on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:30pm. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
