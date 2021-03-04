Hester C. Petrisky
PORT LAVACA — Hester Coffey Petrisky was born in Chocolate Bayou, Texas on November 17, 1920 to Malcolm Henderson and Burnetta Mae Armbrister Coffey.
At an early age her family moved to Alvin, Texas where she attended both elementary and high school. After graduating from Alvin High School, she attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College pursing a degree in Education. She received her BA Degree in 1942, and her Masters in 1946.
She holds a 50 year membership in the Alvin Rebekah Lodge #138.
Hester married Joseph Paul Petrisky of Texas City on August 10, 1946 in Houston, Texas.
She taught both elementary and high school in Galveston and Brazoria counties. Hester started the Alvin Girls 13 and 14 Physical Education Program, now known as Alvin Jr. College. She finished her career teaching 27 years at Roosevelt Elementary School in Port Lavaca, Texas. Hester spent 37 years in education.
Hester was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and Burnetta Coffey; husband, Joseph Paul Petrisky; son, Billy Joe Petrisky; brothers, Otis, Ennis, Clarence, and Leon Coffey; sisters, Bessie Schadler, Edna McCown, and Beatrice Coffey.
She is survived by her sons, Pat Petrisky of Port Lavaca, Michael (Lisa) Petrisky of Livingston, and Robert (Irene) Petrisky of Schertz; daughter-in-law, Helen Petrisky of Dallas; grandchildren, Stanley Petrisky of Sugarland, Sarah (Justin) Hulin of Segno, Patrick (Emily) Petrisky of Port Lavaca, Stephanie (Grant) King of Bryan, Mary (Clarence) Kainer of Plano, Debbie (James) Lewis of Cypress, Cathy (Scott) Assante of Trophy Club; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and longtime friend Carolyn Phillips of Port Lavaca.
Hester passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was 100 years old. Visitation will be held at the Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 5th. Her funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca on Saturday, March 6th at 10 a.m. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. Burial will be at Greenlawn Gardens following the funeral services.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Petrisky, Grant King, Justin Hulin, Craig Strakos, John Bradley, and Tad Dio. Honorary Pallbearers are Allen Tharling, Dr. Paul Bunnell, Dr. Bruce Wheeler, Bob Koliba, Clarence Kainer, James Lewis, and Scott Assante. Ushers will be Kristie Hiller and Dana Machicek.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Trinity Shores and Crown Hospice for the loving care provided for our mother.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, or the donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- Culture War (4)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Victoria ISD partnering with Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth to launch early childhood education campus (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.