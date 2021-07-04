Hilaria Alcantar Lara
VICTORIA — Preciosa madre, nuestro ángel en el cielo, Hilaria Alcantar Lara, age 78 of Victoria TX, entered the glorious gates of heaven on June 24, 2021. Hilaria, blessed and loved by God and the Virgin Mary, experienced profound grace, love, and peace as she ascended into Heaven surrounded by her loving familia.
Hilaria was born in Monte Alto, TX on January 27, 1943 to Carmen Alcantar and Pabla Garcia. She married Joe R. Lara, Sr. on April 22, 1967 who was the love of her life for 54 years. She worked at Luby’s Cafeteria as the beloved tea cart lady for 15 years.
Hilaria will always be remembered for her loving, caring, and generous heart. She adored cooking and baking for family and friends, spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and dear friends. Her great devotion and heartfelt prayers were her greatest gift to her family. Her love for Our Lady of Guadalupe the Virgin Mary was incredibly beautiful to witness, she always prayed to her with immense faith from her heart. Hilaria’s endless love and faith made the most profound footprint on her family’s hearts and will forever live on through her memory.
Hilaria is preceded in death by her father Carmen Alcantar, her mother Pabla Garcia Alcantar, and her siblings Guadalupe Jalomo, Manual Aguilar, Lorenzo Alcantar, Carmen Alcantar Jr., Eulalia Benitez, Tomas Alcantar, Juan Alcantar, and Jesus Alcantar.
Hilaria is survived by her husband, Joe R. Lara Sr., and her beloved children Olga Kappmeyer (Douglas), Yolanda Garza (Alfred), Rosey Ruiz (Richard), Priscilla Lara-Palmer (Martin), Joey Lara (Angie), Pete Lara (Jaclyn) and 16 grandchildren who will forever cherish her memory and miss her dearly. Serving as pallbearers to carry Hilaria to her final place of rest are her sons, Joey Lara and Pete Lara, son-in-laws Douglas Kappmeyer, Alfred Garza, Richard Ruiz, and Martin Palmer, and her grandsons Nicolas Garza, Austin Ruiz, Diego Garza, and Miguel Garza.
Visitation is on Tuesday, July 6th 4pm-8pm including a Rosary at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home (706 E. Crestwood). Final viewing is on Wednesday, July 7th 10am - 12pm followed by a Church Mass at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows (208 W. River St). Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (1009 Mockingbird) followed by a Reception at Holy Family Catholic Church Hall (704 Mallette Drive).
Our familia thanks you for joining us in the celebration of our mother, Hilaria Alcantar Lara, and her immaculate legacy with us. Thank you for all your continued prayers to console our hearts. We are truly grateful for your unconditional love and support at this time. “Cuando Dios quiera, volveremos a estar contigo. Hasta entonces, llevamos tu gran amor en nuestros corazones y sabemos que siempre estás a solo una oración de distancia.” - La Familia Lara.
Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
