HILARIO S. FRANK MUNOZ PALACIOS - On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Hilario S. "Frank" Munoz was received into the arms of the Lord at the age of 76. He was born on September 17, 1943 in Houston to the late Louis and Paula R Melendez. He was adopted as an infant by Hilario Sr and Felipa Munoz. He married the love of his life, Matilda Perez on August 30, 1969 and made their home in Palacios. He went to work for ALCOA in 1976 gauging gas wells for Neuman Production Company. He retired in 2009 after 33 years with this company. He attended St. Anthony 's Catholic Church in Palacios where he taught CCD for quite some time. He was an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist serving the homebound. He was a member and 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus #1131. He loved the Lord, always sharing the word of God to everyone he met. Everyone he met was a friend, he never met a stranger. He selflessly helped those needing help without expecting payment in return. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, always putting family and friends first. He is survived by his wife, Matilda P. Munoz of Palacios; Daughter, Crystal Munoz (Jason) of Bloomington; Sons, Frank Allen Munoz of Palacios and Paul Munoz (Stephanie) of Sugarland; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren whom he thought the world of and would refer to them as very special gifts from God. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His family will miss him terribly. He is preceded in death by his Parents. Visitation will begin on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Palacios. A Rosary will be recited at 6pm at the Church. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fred Buckley, Adrian Llanes, Issach Robinson, Paul Munoz, Nico Gonzalez and Gabriel Lopez. Honorary Pallbearer is Frank Allen Munoz. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (17)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (5)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (4)
- Victoria protesters try to organize larger gathering (4)
- Letter: Best economy ever (3)
- Letter: Many people attended peaceful, well--organized march (3)
- Letter: Reader imagines Trump leading Britain in the war against the Nazis during World War II (9)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.