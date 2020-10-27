Hilda “Susy” Parker
GONZALES — Hilda “Susy” Parker, 95, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 in Gonzales, Texas. Susy was born on August 28, 1925 near Westhoff, Texas in Gonzales County to Paul Hilbrich and Martha (DeReese) Hilbrich. She was baptized unto the Lord on November 8, 1925 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Westhoff. On May 5, 1946 Susy married James Roland Parker. Susy was a devoted wife and mother. She loved to sew, she taught Sunday School and served as room mother. She was a member of the Smiley United Methodist Church, Smiley City Council, Lamplighters, and UMW. She served as the Librarian for Smiley Public Library from 1982-2017, active and driving until age 91. She moved to The Romberg House in Gonzales in the Spring of 2017 where she enjoyed companionship with residents and the loving staff. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Goss (Richard), Betty Sample (Carl), and Patty Sanders (Michael); grandchildren, Laura Bremauntz (Luis), Lisa Goss, Brian Sample (Shannon), Natalie Storey (Philip), David Parker (Jana), Mark Parker, Christopher McNabb, and Kyle McNabb; great-grandchildren, Emily and Evan Bremauntz, Madalin and Ryan Kocian, Jordan Escobedo, Hayley, Macy and Logan Sample, Parker, Dylan and Andrew Storey, Ainsley and McCartney Parker, Michael McNabb and Zoe McNabb; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Paul (Mary) Hilbrich and Mrs. Raymond (Gladys) Hilbrich; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Roland in 2003; son, Paul Parker; and siblings, Alfred Hilbrich (Joyce), Raymond Hilbrich, Paul Hilbrich, Ella Gary (Perry), Selma Allison (James), and Ewald Hilbrich (infant). A visitation will be held on October 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Smiley United Methodist Church in Smiley, Texas. Funeral service Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:00pm Smiley United Methodist Church
Burial will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley. Pastor Kathey Adams will be officiant of the services. If desired, donations may be made in Susy’s name to the Smiley United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 98, Smiley, Texas 78159. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
