Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Freund Funeral Home. 361.275.2343
