Homer Soliz
VICTORIA — Homer Soliz Sr, age 83, entered the Gates of Heaven on January 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo and Angelica Soliz of Beeville, and brothers Rudy Soliz and Joe Frank Soliz. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Dolores Martinez Soliz, children, Homer Soliz Jr (Galicia), Ray Soliz (Lucy), Lorrie Allemand-Wash (Mike), and Yvette Soliz; siblings, Edward Brown and Minnie Quintero. He adored his six grandchildren Laura Minor(Foster), Bianca Soliz, Lacey Allemand, Stephen Soliz, Courtney Ortega(Roland), Landon Allemand(Allie); three great-grandchildren Rowe Ortega, Ruby Grace Ortega, Elizabeth Ann Allemand, and many nieces and nephews. Homer was born and raised in Beeville, Texas. He attended AC Jones High School and was honored to be inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for football. He continued playing football at Texas A&I for the Javelina’s and was on their first National Football Championship team in 1959. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame for football in 2009. After college, he started his family in Beeville where he worked for both the police and sheriff’s departments. He moved his family to Victoria and later retired after 31 years with Dupont. Homer also owned Crossroad Security Systems before retiring permanently. His one-of-a-kind, large personality will be missed by all who knew him. He definitely did it his way.
Visitation will begin Friday, February 17, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5 pm-8 pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 8:15 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
