Horace Lamar
Sappington
VICTORIA — Horace Lamar Sappington, 90, lovingly known to most as “Bud”, passed away Monday, June 20th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Sunday, June 26th, from 5:00PM to 6:00PM and a Funeral Service to begin at 6:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Interment will be held on Monday, June 27 at 10:00AM at Red Bluff Cemetery, 1403 County Road 428 in Lolita.
Horace was born October 12, 1931, in Francitas, Texas to the late Claude and Ethel Sappington. Horace loved to travel. His favorite destinations were Ireland, Scottland, and Australia. He enjoyed going on cruises and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a very gentle soul and a Godly man. Horace served his country honorably in the Army from 1947 to 1953. During that time, he served in the Korean War and earned eleven medals and citations including a Bronze Star with V for Valor, 3 Purple Hearts, and a Combat Infantry Badge. When Horace was Honorably Discharged, he worked in poultry production. Horace met his beloved wife, Dorothy Penewitt and in May of 2005, they were married in Victoria, TX. Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ethel Sappington; brothers, Pete, Jerry, Max, Raymond, and Perry Sappington; sister, Eunice Kouns.
Horace leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dorothy Ann Sappington; daughters, Nancee Spotts, Sharon Blevins, Elizabeth Mokry (Dan); sons, Phillip Sappington, Brian Brown (Tami); brother, Jack Sappington (Ann); sister, Kathy Bush (John).
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net, and donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
