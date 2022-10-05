Howard C. Evins
PORT LAVACA — Howard C. Evins, 83, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Victoria. He was born in Texas City, Texas to the late Raymond and Irene Grantland Evins, Sr. on September 9, 1939. Howard worked as an Accountant for Alcoa and retired from there after 32 years.
In addition to his parents, Raymond and Irene Grantland Evins, Sr., Howard is preceded in death by his brother; Raymond Evins, Jr.
Howard is survived by his loving wife; Gail Sessions Evins, daughters; Diane Butcher and her husband Rick, Barbara Browning and her husband Bryan, and Carol Thornton and her husband Charles, and six grandchildren; Landon Ausley, Caroline Ausley, Nathan Weir, Slade Weir, Abby Ledford, and Makenzie Thornton. He also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. All other services will be private.
Honoring him by serving as Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, and three sons-in-law. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be his three granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904, www.hospiceofsouthtexas.org.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
