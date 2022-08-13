Howard David Yeary
VICTORIA — Howard David Yeary, 90, passed peacefully from this earth, Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, surrounded by his family. Family and friends will gather for visitation and a time of sharing, Sunday, August 14th, 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral service honoring Howard’s faith and his life will be at 10:00AM, Monday, August 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. DeLeon St. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Schulz, Blake Schulz, Joshua Schulz, Sydnee Rambo, Joanne Jones, and Kathleen Yeary. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Yeary and Seth Schulz.
A native of Victoria, Howard was born November 27, 1931, to the late Charles “Slick” and Alice Arlene Walton Yeary. After graduating high school, Howard married his love, Jo Ann Heller, April 18, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria. Howard was a long-time member of Masonic Lodge #40 in Victoria, AF&AM. He was a 33rd degree Mason Scottish Rite, served with the Al Amin/Fire Patrol, the St. John’s Commandery, and just recently was honored with his 65-year pin of service. Howard also served his country honorably in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. Upon returning to the States, he went to work for Union Carbide. Howard worked as a Shift Supervisor for over 37 years, retiring in 1992. Howard was a lifelong member at Trinity Lutheran Church; he served the church and community in many ways through the church. He was baptized, confirmed, married at the church and now we will be honoring his passing at Trinity Lutheran as well. Howard and Jo Ann enjoyed many years at their cabin in Port O’Connor. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing dominoes. Howard also enjoyed dancing, especially after his wife, Jo Ann taught him the right moves. Howard was a blessed man and touched many lives during his time on earth and will be deeply missed.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Jo Ann Yeary; his children, David Yeary and his wife, Connie and Laura Schulz and her husband, Kenneth; sister, Margaret Vogt and her husband, Donald; seven grandchildren, Eric Schulz, Blake Schulz and his wife, Chantel, Terry Yeary and his wife, Elizabeth, Joshua Schulz, Sydnee Rambo and her husband Derek, Joanne Jones and her husband, Cody, and Kathleen Yeary; 11 great-grandchildren; along with several other loving family members and a host of church family.
Howard’s family request memorial donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas, or The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
