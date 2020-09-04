Howard Lee Jackson
SUGARLAND — Howard Lee Jackson died peacefully on September 2, 2020, at the age of 85, in Sugar Land. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Henson Jackson; sons, Charles Dean Jackson, of Sugar Land and Randall (Randy) Carter Jackson, wife Tommi Miller Jackson; grandson, Max Carter Jackson, of Robstown and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Eula Jackson of Mission; two sisters, Alice Jackson Seale and Joyce Jackson McClure; and five brothers, Lawrence L. Jackson, Charles Edward Jackson, Arthur Jackson, Sam Jackson, Jr., and Luther Jackson. Howard was born on November 5, 1934 in Mission to Sam and Eula Jackson. After graduating from Cuero High School he joined the United State Marine Corps in 1953 where his tour of duty included Japan and Hawaii. While playing football for the Marine Corps he was scouted and awarded a football scholarship to the University of Texas, where he played under legendary coach Darrell Royal. He graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. After graduating from the University of Texas he married Betty Jackson and began a career in Human Resources. He earned a Masters degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 1984. His passions included golf, hunting, coaching his two sons, Dean and Randy, in youth sports, stock market investing and spending time with his grandson, Max. He also enjoyed coin collecting and after retirement, he started a business trading rare coins and precious metals. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero where his parents and siblings are buried. In honor of his military service, Taps will be played for him at the burial site. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (16)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (2)
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Syndicated Column: Long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.