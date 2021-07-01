Howell “Hal” Earl Scull
VICTORIA — Howell Earl “Hal” Scull, 70, of Victoria, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
Hal was born January 24, 1951, in Corpus Christi to the late William “Bill” Robert and Peggy Lou (Senf) Scull. He grew up in Odem until his family moved to west Texas, where he graduated from Balmorhea High School and attended Sul Ross State University. While living in west Texas, he worked on cattle ranches and feedlots before beginning his career in the oil and gas industry, which led him back to south Texas where he spent the remainder of his life.
Hal knew no strangers. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer who always had a hug and a kind word for everyone. He was a dedicated father who loved deeply and was equally loved in return. He taught his children and grandchildren that “you’re never in too big a hurry to be kind.” He never believed in the word “goodbye,” always insisting on “later.”
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Janca) Scull of Victoria; children, Beverly (Bobby) Tomek of Shiner, Bruce Scull of Victoria, and Brenda (Carl) Hermes of Victoria; stepchildren, Leigh Ann (Matt) McClellan and LaRae LeMere, all of Leander; grandchildren, Joey Tomek, Devon Scull, Gracy Tomek, Andy Tomek, Jasper Scull, Hayden Hermes, Holden Hermes, Autumn McClellan, Chloe LeMere, and Kylie LeMere; great grandson, Kayden Scull; sisters Lenell Chandler of Iredell and Trish (Steve) Payne of Sinton; and brother Wayman (Carla) Scull of Jacksonville, N.C.
Pallbearers include William Chandler, Jason Chandler, Reggie McNary, James “Dino” Wright, Tim Roskey, and Justin Efird. Honorary pallbearers include Brandon Scull, Lucas Scull, Derek Scull, Woody Lowrance, Scott McDonald, Case McDonald, Jonah Hudson, and the Goliad Golf Club family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, The Childrens’ Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, 100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706 San Antonio, TX 78216, or the American Heart Association, Southwest Affiliate, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125, in Hal’s memory.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
