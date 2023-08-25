Hubert (Bert) Alois Hermes Jr.
LAKE JACKSON — Bert Hermes, 70, of Lake Jackson, was called to the Lord on August 16, 2023, in Lake Jackson, TX. He was born on October 10, 1952, to Hubert Hermes & Lelia Faye Hermes, in Glasgow, Montana. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1971. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975. After graduating, he went to work at Phillips Petroleum in Sweeny, TX, where he spent his entire career. He retired after 42 years from Phillips Petroleum in 2017.
In 1983, Bert welcomed his daughter, Stefanie, into the world. She was his pride and joy. On September 17, 2011, Stefanie married James Martinson II, and they presented Bert with 3 beautiful granddaughters, Stella Faye, Hadley Adele and Violet James. They brought him so much happiness and were the light of his life.
Bert was an avid Texas Aggie sports fan, attending numerous games in College Station.
Bert is survived by: daughter Stefanie Martinson (Jimmy); granddaughters, Stella Faye, Hadley Adele and Violet James; sister Cynthia (Victor Mozisek); brothers, Mike (Jane), Richard (Jayme), Keith (Jana) and Kevin (Mischelle); and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents, August & Ida Etzler Hermes and Emil & Frances Wick Hermes.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Monday, August 28, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth, TX. Visitation: starting at 4 pm, Sunday, at Kubena Funeral Home and Rosary starting at 6 pm. Pallbearers: Brian Mozisek, Scott Mozisek, Joseph Tschatschula, Richie Hermes, Reed Hermes and Garrett Hermes. Officiant: Rev. Michael Rother. Memorials: MD Anderson Cancer Center or donor’s choice. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
